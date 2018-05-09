You are here

Home » Business Club » Korean defence delegation holds business meetings at SOFEX 2018

Korean defence delegation holds business meetings at SOFEX 2018

May 09,2018 - Last updated at May 09,2018

A defence delegation from the Republic of Korea is taking part in the Special Operations Forces Exhibition 2018 (SOFEX) which opened in Amman this week.

The delegation, comprising ten companies, on Wednesday held meetings with counterparts from the Jordanian defence body at SOFEX.

Companies’ representatives showed state-of-the-art digital and defence products as they seek to expand their business in Jordan and other participating countries. 

 

up
0 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
10 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.