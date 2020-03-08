Savouring the Flavours of Fitness & Health

More than 100 women celebrated International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day at Let Your Mind, Body & Soul Bloom III retreat, organised by Family Flavours and Nakahat Ailiyeh parenting magazines.

The four-hour retreat was held in cooperation with One With Nature Centre, MedLabs, Juthour, Ultra Sodium and Salt Free Water, and Daniel Ost Amman Flower Shop. “Success is contingent upon taking care of one’s self, yet women all too often put others before themselves,” says Hind-Lara Mango, publisher and managing director of both magazines.

Twelve leading experts in health, nutrition, fitness and dance delivered sessions aimed at fostering physical and mental health and well-being. Rula Wardeh Sakkab, expert contributor at Al Marji’ Publications took the lead with her mindful breathing yoga session.