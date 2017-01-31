You are here
Alitalia and Royal Jordanian enter into codeshare agreement
By JT - Jan 31,2017 - Last updated at Jan 31,2017
Photo courtesy of RJ
AMMAN — Royal Jordanian (RJ) and Alitalia signed a codeshare agreement to offer more travel choices and enhanced network connectivity between Jordan, Italy and beyond, according to a RJ statement.
On sale as of Wednesday, for travels starting February 6, the agreement will allow Royal Jordanian to expand its offer to Italy by placing its “RJ” flight code on Alitalia’s daily Amman-Rome service, which will resume on March 26, 2017, and on the Italian airline’s connections from Rome to the following 16 domestic destinations: Ancona, Brindisi, Bologna, Bari, Catania, Florence, Genoa, Naples, Palermo, Pisa, Reggio Calabria, LameziaTerme, Turin, Trieste, Verona and Venice.
Similarly, the agreement will allow Alitalia to widen its Middle East network by placing its “AZ” flight code on Royal Jordanian’s five weekly flights between Rome and Amman and beyond to Aqaba and Larnaca, Cyprus (codeshare on Amman-Larnaca route on sale from February 2 for travels starting February 8).
The code share agreement should boost travel and tourism between Jordan and Italy, giving tourists, businessmen and students more travel options with 12 weekly flights between Rome and Amman.
Furthermore, travellers from Italy and Jordan will also benefit from a wider range of new destinations to fly to with a single ticket, such as Aqaba for Alitalia’s travellers or Florence, Venice, Naples and Turin for those flying with Royal Jordanian.
Related Articles
Etihad Airways chief James Hogan said this week he aimed to complete negotiations on buying 49 per cent of Alitalia by the end of the month but stressed the company had to be “right-sized” first.
AMMAN — Royal Jordanian (RJ) on Monday announced the addition of six new destinations to its network in an expansion of its code-share agree
AMMAN — Royal Jordanian (RJ) announced on Monday in a press statement that it signed a code share agreement with Turkish Airlines (TK) on ro
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jan 30, 2017
Feb 01, 2017
Jan 31, 2017
Jan 30, 2017
Feb 01, 2017
Opinion
Jan 31, 2017
Jan 31, 2017
Jan 30, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment