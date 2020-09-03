You are here

Home » Business » Amazon to create 7,000 permanent UK jobs

Amazon to create 7,000 permanent UK jobs

By AFP - Sep 03,2020 - Last updated at Sep 03,2020

Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England on November 27, 2019, as preparations are underway for the annual Black Friday Sale (AFP photo)

LONDON — Amazon will create 7,000 permanent jobs in the UK by the end of the year, the American e-commerce giant announced on Thursday in a boost for Britain's virus-hit economy.

"The company will add a further 7,000 new permanent roles by the end of 2020 across more than 50 sites, including corporate offices and two new fulfilment centres," Amazon said in a statement, adding that its total permanent UK workforce will number more than 40,000.

While a number of British retailers have axed thousands of jobs following the country's lockdown, others are creating vast amounts of new positions to cope with a surge in online shopping.

Amazon, which had already created 3,000 new permanent UK roles this year, added on Thursday that it will offer more than 20,000 seasonal positions across the country ahead of the festive period.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma hailed the Amazon announcement, with UK unemployment set to surge after the government next month ends its Covid-19 furlough scheme that is paying wages for millions of private-sector workers.

"While this has been a challenging time for many businesses, it is hugely encouraging to see Amazon creating 10,000 jobs in the UK this year.

"This is not only great news for those looking for a new job, but also a clear vote of confidence in the UK economy as we build back better from the pandemic," Sharma added.

up
6 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
2 + 9 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Editorial
Ensuring a safe school environment

Wednesday 02 September 2020

Trump’s dirty tricks

Sep 03, 2020

Climate-friendly cooling can slow global warming

Sep 03, 2020

Banksy's motto

Sep 02, 2020

Lukashenko the impotent

Sep 02, 2020

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.