You are here
Arab Bank records $415.2m net income in first half
By JT - Jul 29,2017 - Last updated at Jul 29,2017
Sabih Masri
AMMAN — Arab Bank Group announced its results for the first half of 2017, reporting a net income after tax of $415.2 million compared to $424.9 million for the corresponding period of 2016, according to a bank statement released on Saturday.
The positive results were driven by growth in its revenues, the statement said.
Its net operating income before provisions and taxes reached $593.5 million compared to $591.3 million.
Excluding the effect of the devaluations of several Arab and foreign currencies, the group’s net operating income grew by 7 per cent, according to the statement.
Customer deposits stood at $33.5 billion while the bank’s loans and advances increased by 4 per cent to reach $24.7 billion.
Sabih Masri, chairman of the board of directors said the strong performance of Arab Bank Group confirms its success in dealing with the challenging operating environment.
Commenting on the results, Nemeh Sabbagh, the bank’s chief executive officer, said despite geopolitical and macro economic uncertainties in the region, the underlying performance of Arab Bank Group for the six months period has been strong, recording solid growth.
Related Articles
AMMAN — Arab Bank Group (ABG) delivered solid financial results for the period ending June 2016, recording $424.9 million in net profit afte
Arab Bank Group generated $577.2 million net profit after tax and provisions in 2014, according to a bank press statement received Saturday.
Arab Bank Group announced Wednesday in a press statement that net profit after tax and provisions during the first half of 2014 grew by 7 per cent to $414.9 million from $387.3 million in the same period of last year.
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jul 29, 2017
Jul 29, 2017
Jul 29, 2017
Jul 29, 2017
Opinion
Jul 29, 2017
Jul 29, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment