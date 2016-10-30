ASE still receiving Q3 financial statements

You are here

AMMAN — The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) is still receiving quarterly reports of the period that ended in September 30, 2016, from all ASE listed companies after they have been reviewed by their auditors, according to ASE Deputy Chief Executive Officer Bassam Abu Abbas.

In a statement carried on its website, the ASE said it will suspend the shares of the breaching companies as of the first working day, following the deadline for receiving the reports, in accordance with its regulations so as to protect investors.

The ASE said it will announce the breaching companies which did not submit their reviewed quarterly reports. According to the ASE listing directives, all companies listed at the ASE must submit reviewed quarterly reports reviewed by their auditors within one month of the end of the said quarter.

Such a step enhances transparency and disclosure in Jordan capital market, and helps investors in being acquainted with the companies' results during the whole fiscal year.

