Austrian delegation explores investment opportunities in Jordan

AMMAN — A delegation of Austrian businessmen, which has recently concluded a visit to the Kingdom, has had the chance to get acquainted with investment opportunities available in the country, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Saturday.

The delegates met with their Jordanian counterparts and representatives of Jordanian concerned institutions and looked into ways to set up joint investment projects in Jordan. They also examined ways through which their investments could venture into neighbouring countries.

The delegates expressed their interest in the field of investment as they also underscored the need for boosting trade. In 2015, Austria’s exports to Jordan reached JD50 million, including pharmaceuticals, machinery and paper in particular, while the Kingdom’s exports to Austria totalled JD5 million, including fertilisers, phosphate and garments.