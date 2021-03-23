Aviation experts urge stronger collaboration

RAS AL KHAIMAH — The 2021 Arab Aviation Summit concluded with stakeholders unanimous in their call for stronger collaboration to drive faster recovery of the aviation industry.

They emphasised the need for stronger collaboration to enhance confidence among the public and to work towards impactful strategies that will support the revival of the aviation sector.

Experts highlighted the role of the tourism sector as a catalyst for post-pandemic growth. They urged the need for unified travel guidelines to support the industry, and expressed optimism that with more vaccinations being administered, there will be greater confidence among the public to travel.

Adel Al-Ali, CEO of Air Arabia Group, expressed hope that the sector would start to recover during the second quarter of the year, especially in light of the vaccination campaigns, which restore confidence for travellers along with easing restrictions on travel between different countries.

He predicted a positive outcome in the months to come as he highlighted the need for industry and regulators to work together on contingency plans to address the current challenges and develop recovery plans for the entire aviation industry.

“It is very important that the concerned and responsible parties meet to find a common ground that will contribute to advancing the recovery of the aviation sector, so that we can discuss the conditions the aviation sector is going through in the current period and what is required to support recovery efforts and future growth and to overcome the pandemic,” he said.

"We all know that we will not return with the same strength, but we are seeking success and recovery, and we are trying to strengthen the necessary support to overcome the pandemic, and we expect movement and travel to return,” he noted.

Egypt Air’s Chairman & CEO, Rushdi Zakaria’s said: “The summit fostered a platform for discussion on the current situation of the aviation sector and reiterated that health and safety remain the number one priority.”

Sunil John, president – Middle East of BCW and founder of ASDA’A BCW, said the aviation sector’s current challenges cannot be addressed by airlines, airports, or tour operators alone but “global organisations such as IATA that must bring a commonality of approach and an industry-wide response regarding the safety and vaccine protocols to benefit the sector”.

Peter Morris, chief economist at Flight Ascend Consultancy, said the success of the industry calls for commercial solutions. “Only business models that meet the needs of customers will be successful. You cannot force people to travel and there are different sets of parameters for business and leisure.”

The summit was the first in-person aviation event to be held since the pandemic, and was organised by following all safety protocols, sending a strong message of confidence for the industry and the travel community.

More than 300 participants attended the panel discussions and live presentations on topics such as airline strategies to navigate through the new normal, sustainability outlook, according to the organisers.