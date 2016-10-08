Biltaji, Murad sign MoU to support entrepreneurs

You are here

By JT - Oct 08,2016 - Last updated at Oct 08,2016

AMMAN — Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) and the Amman Chamber of Commerce signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Saturday on  an “Entrepreneurship House” project, seeking to support IT Jordanian entrepreneurs.

Under the MoU signed by Amman Mayor Aqel Biltaji and Amman Chamber of Commerce President Senator Issa Murad, GAM will issue vocational licences to companies or business entities registered under the names of young entrepreneurs who will be trained at the chamber’s Entrepreneurship House, the Jordan New Agency, Petra, reported.

For his part, Murad thanked GAM for supporting the project and its assistance to the private sector, through supporting economic activities that are vital for the country. 

