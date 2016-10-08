You are here
Biltaji, Murad sign MoU to support entrepreneurs
By JT - Oct 08,2016 - Last updated at Oct 08,2016
AMMAN — Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) and the Amman Chamber of Commerce signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Saturday on an “Entrepreneurship House” project, seeking to support IT Jordanian entrepreneurs.
Under the MoU signed by Amman Mayor Aqel Biltaji and Amman Chamber of Commerce President Senator Issa Murad, GAM will issue vocational licences to companies or business entities registered under the names of young entrepreneurs who will be trained at the chamber’s Entrepreneurship House, the Jordan New Agency, Petra, reported.
For his part, Murad thanked GAM for supporting the project and its assistance to the private sector, through supporting economic activities that are vital for the country.
Related Articles
AMMAN — Providing training opportunities to Jordanians and empowering them to meet the needs of the labour market is a priority for Amman Ch
Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) to boost commercial and economic cooperation between the two sides.
AMMAN — Amman Mayor Aqel Biltaji on Sunday met with Paphos Mayor Phedon Phedono in Cyprus and discussed ways to enhance cooperation between
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Oct 09, 2016
Oct 08, 2016
Oct 09, 2016
Oct 08, 2016
Opinion
Oct 08, 2016
Oct 08, 2016
Oct 08, 2016
Oct 06, 2016
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment