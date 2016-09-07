Businesspeople from Turkey’s Bursa explore investment opportunities in Irbid

AMMAN — A delegation representing the Bursa Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday discussed means to develop cooperation with the industrial and commercial sectors in Irbid, through establishing joint projects with the private sector in the northern governorate.

The delegates visited the Irbid Chamber of Industry, where they met with board member of the chamber Mwaffaq Bani Hani, who briefed them on investment opportunities available in the city, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Turkish delegates expressed interest to establish investments in the Kingdom in general, and in Irbid in particular, noting that opportunities are good for investing in wood industries, renewable energy, food processing, garment and technology, according to Petra.