Canada, Jordan exert efforts to increase trade

Peter MacDougall (2nd right) and Jordanian business representatives at the workshop held in Amman this week (Canada’s ambassador to Jordan)

AMMAN — The free trade agreement between Canada and Jordan should be fully utilised in order for trade figures to reach record high, Peter MacDougall, Canada’s ambassador to Jordan said this week.

The ambassador made the remark at the opening ceremony of a workshop entitled “Opportunities in the Canadian Market for Processed Food under Jordan-Canada FTA”.

Organised by the Jordan Exporters Association (JEA) in partnership with the Trade Facilitation Office Canada (TFO Canada), the workshop, which commenced on Monday, is the first of a series of activities, aimed at boosting bilateral trade, according to a JEA statement.

Other activities include building SMEs exporters’ capacity to access the Canadian market through specialised technical assistance.

An exporter mission is scheduled to go to Montreal, Canada towards the end of April 2018, said the statement.

Representatives of Jordanian companies will also participate in the food exhibition SIAL Canada 2018 which will be held in Montreal between May 2 and 4.

This project has been possible with the financial support of the government of Canada, provided through Global Affairs Canada.

This initiative aims to underline Canada’s commitment to stimulate and promote gender equality. Therefore, all project’s activities consider the participation of at least 50 per cent of women led/owned SMEs.

The government of Canada, through TFO Canada, is providing a comprehensive incentive package for five women led/owned SMEs so they can participate in the exporter’s mission to Canada in May 2018.

Under the free trade agreement signed between the two countries in June 2012, Jordanian companies can export their products to Canada without having to pay any customs duties giving them a competitive edge in the Canadian market, according to the statement.

The Jordan Exporters Association has partnered with the Trade Facilitation Office Canada since 2015 benefiting many Jordanian companies and helping them enter in the Canadian market.