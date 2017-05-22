You are here
Dell EMC hosts digital transformation forum in Jordan
By JT - May 22,2017 - Last updated at May 22,2017
Minister of ICT and Minister of Public Sector Development Majd Shweikeh and participants attend Dell EMC conference in Amman on Monday (Photo courtesy of Dell EMC)
AMMAN — Dell EMC on Sunday hosted a conference, titled, “Let the Transformation Begin”, showcasing how they can help organisations in Jordan to stay ahead in today’s competitive digital economy, according to a company’s statement.
At the event, attended by Minister of ICT and Minister of Public Sector Development Majd Shweikeh, Dell EMC highlighted its technologies that can be used to develop and drive an innovation-based economy characterised by economic diversification and entrepreneurship to help fulfil Jordan’s aspirations, the statement said.
“The holding of this important conference in Jordan reflects the Kingdom’s success in the global digital arena and its ever-increasing attraction as a regional hub for digital innovation,” Shweikeh said, addressing the attendees.
“Jordan recognises the importance of the ICT sector as a key driver of economic activity, and this conference’s ability to showcase the latest digital innovations will support our strategy and transition to become a knowledge-based, digital economy,” she added.
With business sustainability in the next industrial revolution depending on a solid digital strategy, a new study commissioned by Dell EMC, titled ESG 2017 IT Transformation Maturity Curve, highlighted the critical role that IT transformation plays in the journey to remain competitive and become a successful digital business.
Kamal Othman, general manager, Levant, Dell EMC told participants that Jordan is already witnessing a shift across industries, pointing out that “the Vision 2025 sweeps the business landscape with new opportunities”.
At present, “it is essential for organisations, both large and small, to transform their approach towards IT and adopt new technologies to meet their performance demands and achieve a larger objective of sustainable economic growth”, he noted, highlighting the company’s digital solutions.
