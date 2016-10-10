You are here
Despite drop, exports exceed JD3 billion in nine months
By JT - Oct 10,2016 - Last updated at Oct 10,2016
AMMAN — Amman Chamber of Industry exports during the first nine months of this year exceeded JD3 billion, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Monday. The chamber’s exports were 1 per cent less than those of the same period last year as they went down to JD3.029 billion from JD3.069 billion, according to the chamber’s monthly report.
Exports in 10 of Jordan’s 20 industrial sectors decreased, most significantly in the plastic and rubber industries which witnessed a 30 per cent drop to JD47 million, according to Petra. The chamber’s exports to Asian and African-Arab countries went down, according to the report, while Iraq topped the list of the countries which imported most Jordanian industrial products over the last nine months.
