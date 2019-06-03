Emirates A380 touches down in Amman

Emirates’ first scheduled A380 services arrives at the Queen Alia International Airport, on Sunday (Photo courtesy of Emirates)

AMMAN — Emirates’ first scheduled A380 services have just touched down in Amman for the summer season peak, according to a statement of the airline company.

With Capt. Arif Al Reyami and first officer Laith Saudi in the cockpit, the A380 Amman service was greeted by a traditional water cannon salute.

“Adding Amman to our list of A380 destinations on a seasonal basis allows us to provide our customers in Jordan with best-in class onboard products and our renowned service for an unrivalled travel experience,” Mohammad Lootah, area manager for Jordan & West Bank, said expressing pride in this achievement.

“Jordan is a significant market for Emirates and we continue to see strong growth in demand for our services,” he added.

Expressing the airline commitment to strengthen this market furthermore, he voiced confidence that the launch of the seasonal A380 service will open up more opportunities in business and tourism for the country.

“We are grateful for the support of our partners at Queen Alia International Airport and the local government authorities who have made it possible to bring the A380 to Amman,” he said, according to the statement.

Emirates will operate its A380 aircraft to and from Amman until October 26 to cater for the increasing demand for travel during the peak summer period.

The airline has adjusted its schedule on one of its three daily flights (EK 903/904) with the A380.

The move reflects the airline’s flexibility to optimise the usage of its fleet to cater to passenger demand within its network.

Emirates has been flying to Jordan for more than 33 years, and has carried over five million passengers to and from Amman.