EY opens applications for 2016 business entrepreneur award

AMMAN — Ernst & Young Jordan (EY) has launched its 2016 business entrepreneur award, targeting entrepreneurs who established companies that adopt creative concepts within the Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year category. EY started accepting candidacy applications on September 29 and will continue through October 14, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Interested candidates can apply for free by sending an e-mail to [email protected] Candidates must have brought a new innovative idea to the market; be owners/founders of a business that enjoys stable financing and they must be directly responsible for their company’s daily operations and success.

Also, they should have a significant equity shareholding in their enterprise and run a firm that has been in operation for over two years, employing a minimum of 10 employees.