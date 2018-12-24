Get to know Kobon, one of the leading startup businesses in Jordan

AMMAN- Spend Less, Shop More with https://Kobon.me; the most trusted and reliable savings destination for coupon codes, promo codes, deals and the cheapest prices when shopping online.

The startup was founded in Amman in 2017 when Dima Kawar; founder and CEO of Kobon, started building a solid platform to offer shoppers the latest coupons and exclusive deals. Kobon aims to become the Arab world’s ultimate savings destination by assuring that coupon codes are found effortlessly by users, in order for them to enjoy a seamless and affordable shopping experience.

“Since we launched; Kobon has been able to help countless shoppers save thousands of dollars since they began to shop via our website.” Dima (29 years) mentioned. “Our dedicated team collects hundreds of coupon codes for well-known shopping websites. We test these codes out regularly and make sure of their validity, so our users are able to make use of each opportunity.”

Kobon’s strategy makes it a pioneer in its niche, hence growing bigger at a steady and stable pace. The leading startup is based on providing various services that include offering promo codes for free, according to users’ requests, throughout the website as well as via e-mail, chatbots and social platforms. This helps the website maintain a strong relationship that increases the passion of site visitors day after day.

Kobon has become an indispensable step when shopping online. From here on, it is easier to find the latest discount codes for the all online retailers such as: Shein coupon codes, Namshi promo codes and the retail giant Souq.com as well as travel booking websites like Booking.com and many more.

The success of the website is dependent on different factors, which led to such achievements in the online shopping world especially in the Middle East. One of these factors is its’ experienced and hard working team that dedicate themselves to providing high quality service and the best shopping experience every time.

The uprising Jordanian startup thrived to become trustworthy for its users, who visit it regularly in search for the best coupon codes, instant discounts and the latest guides that only Kobon.me can offer in such a simple and interesting way.

If you are one the millions of online shoppers, we invite you to visit https://kobon.me/ promising you the best shopping experience you will ever encounter. Being the leading coupon codes website in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and other Arab countries; you can count on receiving informative and detailed steps on how to shop for all your needs while never paying full price for anything!

How to use discount coupons when shopping online:

Press ‘Reveal Coupon Code’ on any offer

The website instantly reveals the coupon code and copies it

You will be automatically transferred to the retailers website

Continue your shopping spree as usual

Before checking-out, search for the Promo Code box

Paste the code in the box and enjoy instant discounts!