Industrial exports rise by 8.7 per cent in ten months

AMMAN — The value of the country’s industrial exports during the first 10 months of 2019 posted an 8.7 per cent increase as it reached JD4.933 billion, compared to the figure recorded at the end of the same period last year, according to a report by the Jordan Chamber of Industry, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, said. Leather and textiles exports were exported at around JD1.309 billion up from JD1.112 billion, recording a 17.7 per cent increase.

Exports of the chemical and cosmetics sector grew by 18.4 per cent to JD815 million from JD689 million, the news agency added. Mining sector exports totalled JD906 million compared to JD893 million, up by 1.5 per cent. Among the sectors that saw a decline in their exports were engineering and ICT industries, packaging industries, and wood and furniture industries.