You are here
Jarrar appointed as CEO of Citibank N.A. Jordan
By JT - Jan 28,2018 - Last updated at Jan 29,2018
Nour Ghazi Jarrar
AMMAN — Citi recently appointed Nour Ghazi Jarrar as the chief executive officer (CEO) for Citibank N.A. Jordan, according to a statement received by The Jordan Times.
She joins Citibank from Bank ABC in Jordan where she was most recently head of wholesale banking group.
Jarrar is a seasoned banker with substantial banking and financial experience, according to the statement.
Commenting on her new role, she said: “I am delighted to lead the Citi Franchise in Jordan. Together with the Citi team, we will continue to provide the highest standards of banking service to our clients and fulfill our role as an active member of the Jordanian banking community.”
“We are proud of our heritage and the strength of our relationship with all local stakeholders,” said Nadir Shaikh, Citibank N.A, CEO for Egypt and Levant region.
“Nour’s diverse experience, in-depth knowledge of the local market will help us take our Jordanian franchise to the next level.”
Related Articles
Rumours of extreme weather conditions and snowstorms flood social media networks every winter, creating confusion among the public and government agencies alike, Amman residents and a meteorologist said on Sunday.
A bonanza is in store for the banking industry in Jordan after the dust settles in Iraq and Syria, according to a top banker.
Prime Minister Abdullah Ensour on Monday received Yousef Nuwais, chairman of Maabar Company Jordan, the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Imad Kilani and Maabar International CEO Abdullah Al Haj Ali.
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jan 28, 2018
Jan 28, 2018
Opinion
Jan 28, 2018
Jan 28, 2018
Jan 28, 2018
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment