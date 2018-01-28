Jarrar appointed as CEO of Citibank N.A. Jordan

AMMAN — Citi recently appointed Nour Ghazi Jarrar as the chief executive officer (CEO) for Citibank N.A. Jordan, according to a statement received by The Jordan Times.

She joins Citibank from Bank ABC in Jordan where she was most recently head of wholesale banking group.

Jarrar is a seasoned banker with substantial banking and financial experience, according to the statement.

Commenting on her new role, she said: “I am delighted to lead the Citi Franchise in Jordan. Together with the Citi team, we will continue to provide the highest standards of banking service to our clients and fulfill our role as an active member of the Jordanian banking community.”

“We are proud of our heritage and the strength of our relationship with all local stakeholders,” said Nadir Shaikh, Citibank N.A, CEO for Egypt and Levant region.

“Nour’s diverse experience, in-depth knowledge of the local market will help us take our Jordanian franchise to the next level.”