Joint Jordanian-Kazakh Committee commences in Astana
By JT - Sep 07,2016 - Last updated at Sep 07,2016
AMMAN — The fourth meeting of the Joint Jordanian-Kazakh Committee commenced on Wednesday in Astana with the participation of representatives of public and private sectors from both countries.
Secretary General of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef Shamali said that Jordan and Kazakhstan should further develop bilateral economic cooperation through increasing the volume of bilateral annual trade which does not exceed $600 million, according to a ministry statement.
The meeting should result in mechanisms aimed at enhancing economic relations, especially in the trade, agriculture and investment fields, among others, he said. For his part, the Kazakh undersecretary of the agriculture ministry said the meetings are important for developing bilateral relations, especially that the Kazakh president is scheduled to visit Jordan next month.
