Jordan to chair IMF, WB joint meeting in 2017
By JT - Oct 15,2016 - Last updated at Oct 15,2016
AMMAN — Jordan has been elected to chair the joint meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB), which will be held in Washington in the fall of 2017. This election, for the first time, took place on the sidelines of the IMF and the WB meetings that convened in Washington this month, during which Finance Minister Omar Malhas met with US officials and discussed the country’s efforts as part of its economic and financial reform.
Discussions also covered the outcome of the London conference and the developments of the Extended Fund Facility the Kingdom signed with the IMF. Later this month, an IMF mission is scheduled to visit Jordan to conduct the first review of the programme signed with the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
