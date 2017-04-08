You are here

Home » Business » Jordan Chamber of Industry, Chinese delegation discuss cooperation

Jordan Chamber of Industry, Chinese delegation discuss cooperation

By JT - Apr 08,2017 - Last updated at Apr 08,2017

AMMAN — Representatives of the Jordan Chamber of Industry met on Saturday with a Chinese delegation, comprising several representatives of Chinese food companies and discussed ways to increase commercial cooperation.

China is the third biggest commercial partner for the Kingdom. The chamber’s President Adnan Abul Ragheb called for further commercial cooperation and joint investment at the meeting that was hosted by the chamber, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. 

up
5 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
5 + 8 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Editorial
Elucidating, sober assessment

Saturday 08 April 2017

The new Abraham Lincoln Brigade

Apr 08, 2017

How meaningful?

Apr 08, 2017

Educating Nigeria’s survivors

Apr 08, 2017

‘Solving’ North Korea

Apr 08, 2017

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.