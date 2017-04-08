You are here
Jordan Chamber of Industry, Chinese delegation discuss cooperation
By JT - Apr 08,2017 - Last updated at Apr 08,2017
AMMAN — Representatives of the Jordan Chamber of Industry met on Saturday with a Chinese delegation, comprising several representatives of Chinese food companies and discussed ways to increase commercial cooperation.
China is the third biggest commercial partner for the Kingdom. The chamber’s President Adnan Abul Ragheb called for further commercial cooperation and joint investment at the meeting that was hosted by the chamber, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
