Jordan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen economic cooperation
By JT - Sep 08,2016 - Last updated at Sep 08,2016
AMMAN — Jordan and Kazakhstan agreed on Thursday to boost their cooperation in the field of renewable energy through increasing expertise exchange and working together on capacity building.
The agreement was stipulated in the minutes of the Joint Committee’s fourth meeting, signed by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Jawad Anani and Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Askar Mirzahmetov.
Both countries also agreed to increase their cooperation in the areas of small- and medium-scale enterprises, agriculture, education, science, health and culture, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
Anani said Jordan attaches great importance to economic and trade cooperation with Kazakhstan, stressing that the agreements signed will be implemented right away to serve the interests of the two countries and to bolster economic collaboration.
He urged the private sector in Jordan and Kazakhstan to benefit from the “distinguished bilateral ties”, as well as the agreements that have been signed.
Mirzahmetov said the committee’s meetings highlighted the possibility of cooperation in several important areas in a number of sectors, including health, education, industry and trade.
He noted that the two countries have a mutual interest in cooperating in agricultural and commercial areas, in particular.
