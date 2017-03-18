Jordan, Saudi Arabia to inaugurate business coordination council

AMMAN — In coincidence with the upcoming visit of Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz to the country, Jordan Chamber of Commerce will inaugurate a permanent office of the Saudi-Jordanian business coordination council at the chamber’s headquarters to further strengthen business relations between the two countries.

In April 2016, in the Saudi capital city of Riyadh, His Majesty King Abdullah and the King of Saudi Arabia witnessed the signing of the minutes, stipulating the establishment of the council; a step deemed necessary to pave the way for further business cooperation.

The council to be set up, in cooperation with the Saudi chambers of commerce, will work to increase commercial exchange, facilitate the flow of goods and the movement of people between both countries, the chamber’s President Nael Kabariti said on Saturday.

The office will extend services and information to Jordanian and Saudi businesspeople and offer recommendations on the best ways to deal with any obstacles that may hinder the joint flow of trade, according to the Jordan News agency, Petra.

It will also facilitate procedures for Jordanian exporters and truck drivers, the chamber’s president indicated.

Kabariti expressed hope that the upcoming visit will lead to the signing of several fruitful agreements and partnerships between the private sectors of the two countries.

The opening of the council’s office is one of several economic activities that the chamber will hold on March 27, during the visit of the Saudi Monarch to the Kingdom.

Saudi investments in the Kingdom exceed $10 billion, and Saudi Arabia is one of the country’s most important commercial partners.