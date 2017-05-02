Jordanian-Indian forum highlights Kingdom’s investment opportunities

By JT - May 02,2017 - Last updated at May 02,2017

Businesspeople and economists are seen during an interactive session in Mumbai on the second day of the Jordanian-Indian forum on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Jordanian participants in the second Jordanian-Indian Business Forum are working to draw Indian businessmen’s attention to the Kingdom’s business environment, especially in its textile and garment sector, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Tuesday.

Indian businesspeople and economists have been converging onto the forum which commenced in Mumbai on Monday, according to Petra.

There are several investment opportunities in both countries that Jordanian and Indian businesspeople should seize, the commission’s President Thabet Al Wir said, commending the Jordanian-Indian long-standing relations and their steady ongoing development, thus reflecting an increasing economic momentum.

The commission is networking to strengthen and boost chances of Jordanian-Indian economic cooperation, he said. He also drew attention to reconstruction projects in Syria and Iraq during the forum, organised by the Jordan Investment Commission, in cooperation with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Wir mentioned that the commission has set up a specialised unit to follow up on the requirements of Indian investors and facilitate investments. Qualified personnel will be working at the unit, to be based at the commission’s headquarters and they will maintain contact with investors across the Kingdom and provide them with essential services, he added.

Indian officials said Indian business people are interested in opportunities available in the Kingdom, especially as Jordan has free trade agreements with global markets and has proper infrastructure, Petra reported.

Indian officials called for the relaunch of direct flights between the two countries to boost business and tourism cooperation, stressing Indians’ desire to visit the country’s tourist attractions, mainly the Dead Sea and the Baptism site.