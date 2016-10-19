Jordanian-Japanese Business Forum to convene October 27

AMMAN — The Jordan Investment Commission (JIC) on Tuesday held the first meeting of the preparatory committee for the Jordanian-Japanese Business Forum, which is slated for October 27.

At the meeting, JIC President Thabet Al Wir commended Japan’s support for the Kingdom in the fields of investment, trade and economy and highlighted the importance of the upcoming forum.

The forum will focus on ways to achieve further growth in Jordan and in the Middle East and North Africa market, he noted.

It will also highlight the country’s favourable investment environment and its strategic position, rendering it a business hub from which industrial products can penetrate MENA and European markets, especially in light of the recently adopted plan by the EU to simplify the rules of origin for made-in-Jordan products, Wir said.

The forum will also highlight the role of the Hashemite leadership in entrenching security and stability, in spite of difficult surrounding regional conditions.

It will showcase promising investment opportunities available in the Kingdom in the fields of information and communication technology, pharmaceuticals, therapeutic tourism and agriculture, Wir added.

The Jordanian-Japanese Business Forum will be held on the sidelines of His Majesty King Abdullah’s state visit to Japan on October 26, according to a JIC statement.