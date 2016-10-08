You are here
Jordanian-Turkish Business Forum launched
By JT - Oct 08,2016 - Last updated at Oct 08,2016
AMMAN — Jordanian and Turkish businessmen operating in the Kingdom last week launched the Jordanian-Turkish Business Forum. The step seeks to stimulate and develop economic, industrial and commercial ties between both sides. Stressing its importance, Samir Khouri, who heads the forum, thanked Turkey’s Ambassador to Jordan Sedat Önal for his support of the forum and its establishment.
Economic developments and the competitive investment environment in Jordan contributed to boosting the economic exchange between Amman and Ankara, he added. Önal called on all stakeholders to develop the forum’s work as it will serve both countries’ businesspeople, through holding meetings that can acquaint them with investments available in both countries, according to a statement of the forum.
