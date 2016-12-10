Jordanian, Turkish businesspeople explore investment opportunities

AMMAN — The Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) convened a Jordanian-Turkish business forum on Saturday, with the participation of representatives of several Turkish companies.

The event seeks to boost commercial exchange between Amman and Ankara, increase joint investments and raise awareness of the favourable business environment in the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Minister of State for Economic Affairs Yusuf Mansur, who inaugurated the event, said both countries can launch joint investments that can reach the entire world. JBA President Hamdi Tabbaa said that both countries' private sectors have "good relations", thanks to the Jordanian-Turkish Business Council, established in 1994.