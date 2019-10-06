Jordan’s IPP3 Power Project CSR Activities

AMMAN — Jordan’s IPP3, located on a green field site at Al Manakher, 30km from the Jordanian, is the world’s biggest tri-fuel power plant, with an installed capacity of 573MW. As part of its social responsibility to support the surrounding Jordanian community, The CSR activities have been conducted by the owner of the plant AAEPC(Amman Asia Electric Power Company) and by O&M operator of KEPCO KPS in one of the disabled schools based in Sahab (Al Manar Center for Intellectual Development) exclusively dedicated to the Jordanian's society.

The CSR activities were conducted in Amman - Sahab on September 26 and concentrated on providing physiotherapy materials, stationery, school bags, desks and tables,

In the course of CSR activities, IPP3 also carried out many maintenance works such as painting the classrooms, fixing the air conditioners and fixing the water system in the school.

IPP3 CSR activities included paint the classrooms as part of the main activities, dancing with students and The IPP3 crew shared a lunch with all students in order to bring joy to the hearts of students and to show that they are not less than any natural person in this universe in order to explore their potentials and discover their self-esteem.

At the end of the event, AAEPC CEO and KEPCO KPS Plant Manager have emphasized their continued support to the center and the Jordanian community and they will do what it takes to support this school to be sufficiently equipped to provide the necessary services to the students.