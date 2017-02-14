Premier encourages Turkish investments in Jordan

Jordanian Prime Minister Hani Al Mulki (4th left) meets with TOBB (the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey) President M. Rifat Hisarciklioglu (3rd left) and Turkish businessmen in Amman on Tuesday (Anadolu Agency photo)

AMMAN — Prime Minister Hani Mulki on Tuesday stressed the importance of considering alternative routes and working out ways deemed appropriate to facilitate the flow of goods between Jordan and Turkey, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The premier made the remark during a meeting with a Turkish delegation, chaired by President of the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges Rifat Hisarciklioglu, currently on a visit to the Kingdom.

Mulki said through using alternative crossing points, Jordan and Turkey can increase their joint commercial exchange volume. Turkey may also benefit from the various investment opportunities available in the Kingdom and at Aqaba Special Economic Zone, in particular, the premier told the visiting delegation, stressing the strong relations between both countries.

In April 2015 because of the Syrian conflict, Jordan had to close Jaber crossing which served as a major trade route, providing an outlet for Jordanian goods and a conduit for inter-regional trade between Turkey, Europe and the Gulf Cooperation Counties, according to news websites.

Mulki also expressed hope that the Jordanian-Turkish free trade agreement, which came into force in 2011, could contribute to increasing trade exchange and investments. He also highlighted other free trade agreements that Jordan signed with other countries, encouraging Turkish investors to benefit from them.

Commending the ongoing reform process in Jordan, Oglu noted that the two countries have similar challenges, in terms of their geopolitical position.

He pointed out that his accompanying delegation comprises 50 businessmen, representing leading Turkish companies who are interested in boosting joint Jordanian-Turkish investments.

The meeting was attended by several Jordanian ministers and representatives of business entities, as well as Turkey’s Ambassador to Jordan Murat Karagöz.