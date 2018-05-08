QAIA closes Q1 with over 1.8 million passengers

By JT - May 08,2018 - Last updated at May 08,2018

AMMAN — According to figures released by Airport International Group, Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 1,814,157 passengers during Q1 of 2018, at an increase of 8.5 per cent in year-to-date passenger numbers as compared to the same period last year.

QAIA also witnessed 16,609 aircraft movements and handled 24,690 tonnes of cargo throughout the first quarter, marking a 1.8 per cent decrease and 8.8 per cent increase, respectively.

In March 2018, the airport registered a total of 646,579 passengers, which indicates a substantial 13.3 per cent rise from March 2017 and the third monthly passenger record to be broken, according to a statement of the Airport International Group.