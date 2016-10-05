Real estate trading volume slips by 3%

You are here

By JT - Oct 05,2016 - Last updated at Oct 05,2016

AMMAN — Total real estate trading volume dropped at the end of September by 3 per cent to JD5.278 billion from JD5.464 billion at the end of the same period last year, according to figures of the Department of Land and Survey issued on Wednesday.

The department’s revenues went down by 12 per cent to JD248 million from JD281 million; the figure recorded at the end of the same period of 2015. Real estate registration departments of Amman, accounted for 72 per cent of the trading volume or JD3.805 billion at the end of September this year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

