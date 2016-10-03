RJ launches new promotional campaign

AMMAN — Royal Jordanian (RJ) on Monday launched a new promotional campaign, which reflects RJ’s customers’ vision of their upcoming trips. The campaign’s aspects reveal that when traveling RJ, there is more than getting from one point to another.

The airline’s brand inspires its passengers to create stories, and that there is more to be experienced, seen, sensed and lived. The “Brand Destinations” campaign is slated to convey the non-typical qualities that travelling with RJ brings to light. It shows that RJ understands the minds of travellers and that they look for the stories behind the destinations.

The campaign also encourages passengers to detail their travel experience as an event stimulating body and soul, narrate the details of their flight and share its excitement with family and friends, according to an RJ statement.