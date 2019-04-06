RJ official carrier for WEF participants for the 10th time

AMMAN — For the 10th time since the World Economic Forum (WEF) has been held at the Dead Sea, Royal Jordanian(RJ) is named the official carrier for participants in WEF on the Middle East and North Africa, which commenced its activities on Saturday, according to an RJ statement.

More than 1,000 leaders from government, business and civil society come together at the forum to address challenges facing the region.

The selection, once again, of RJ as an official carrier is further testament to the national carrier’s reputation as a quality-service airline that offers a wide route of network and extends facilities to a large number of participants, and an added seal of approval from the forum organizers, the statement said.

The partnership between the WEF and RJ enables participants to enjoy several benefits and services, in addition to the facilities extended at Queen Alia International Airport.

Part of the services involves assistance from trained RJ staff members during the days of the meeting, manning sales and reservation offices at the forum, in addition to a check-in counter that is available for the participants.

President/CEO Stefan Pichler, who attended the forum, said: “RJ is pleased to maintain its partnership with the WEF organisers and to make participating delegates' travel to Jordan on board RJ’s aircraft a seamless experience. The national carrier of Jordan endeavors to build bridges of cooperation and trust with different sectors in the country, and to sponsor important events, particularly those that encourage tourism”.