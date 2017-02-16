RJ, Turkish Airlines Technic sign cooperation agreement

AMMAN — Royal Jordanian (RJ) and Turkish Airlines Technic, Inc. sealed an agreement, whereby RJ will receive Line Replaceable Units (LRU) components pool support and spares for V2500 engines installed on RJ’s A320 family aircraft.

The services and spares that will be provided within the framework of the agreement will be based in Turkish Technic’s Istanbul base and supply stations throughout the world.

The contract will serve to enhance the business relationship between the two parties and will be a sustainable step for Turkish Technic in the Middle East region. Stressing the trust in the services provided by Turkish Technic, Royal Jordanian President/CEO Suleiman Obeidat said: “We are pleased to cooperate with a pioneer MRO company in the region, Turkish Technic.

We believe their contributions and technical services will back our endeavors to provide a continued on-time, efficient operation, all for an enhanced passenger satisfaction.” Turkish Technic has reached a fleet size of about 800 aircraft in the component pool market with the signing of this agreement.