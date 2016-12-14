Royal Jordanian marks its 53rd anniversary

AMMAN — December 15 marks Royal Jordanian (RJ) Airlines’ 53rd anniversary. On that day in 1963, the company launched its operations as the national carrier of Jordan and has since been an ambassador of goodwill and friendship to other cultures, and a bridge that facilitates tourism and trade with the world.

RJ has been receiving the Hashemite support since its establishment.

King Hussein’s constant backing played a key role in the airline’s progress and helped it boost its competitiveness at regional and international levels.

Also, His Majesty King Abdullah continues to support RJ.

RJ President & CEO Suleiman Obeidat expressed the airline’s appreciation of the government for its care and commitment to maintaining RJ as Jordan’s carrier, highlighting its contribution to the national economy and its support of the tourism sector, besides cultural activities for 53 years now.

He stressed the airline’s determination to improve its overall performance and increase its efficiency and productivity, eventually leading to profitability, which will help the company develop and overcome all challenges.

RJ has all that is required to be successful, said Obeidat, adding that the airlines will keep improving its services, facilitating travel procedures and developing employees’ skills by training them according to the best customer-service standards, in addition to reinforcing its technologies.

RJ introduced five 787s into the fleet at the end of 2014 and another one last November, he said, adding that it will introduce a seventh aircraft at the beginning of 2017, as part of the strategic plan to modernise the long-haul fleet.

The airline fleet also has modern Airbus and Embraer aircraft. Today’s RJ fleet age has an average of five years, which puts the airline on par with international carriers.

There are 15 codeshare agreements between RJ and regional and international airlines: American Airlines, Air Berlin, British Airways, Iberia, Siberia Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Sri Lankan Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Oman Air, Middle East Airlines, Tarom, Qatar Airways, Gulf Air, Syrian Air and Meridiana Fly Airlines. These agreements contribute to supplying RJ with more passengers.

Obeidat stressed the importance the airlines attaches to the human factor, noting that RJ invests in its staff through on-going training.