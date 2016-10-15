You are here
Syrian investment to be set up at Muwaqqar industrial estate
By JT - Oct 15,2016 - Last updated at Oct 15,2016
AMMAN — The Jordan Industrial Estates Company (JIEC) has managed to draw a JD2 million Syrian investment project to Al Muwaqqar Industrial Estate, JIEC said in a statement on Saturday.
The new investment in the field of irrigation and drinking water systems will provide nearly 30 jobs, the statement indicated. JIEC Chief Executive Jalal Al Debei said this investment, along with other new investments, reflects an increasing interest in investing in industrial estates in general, and at Al Muwaqqar Industrial Estate, in particular.
Talal Atasi, the general manager of the investing company which specialises in irrigation pipelines and drinking water production, said the firm will start its production process soon, adding that it is going to export its products to the local and Arab markets.
