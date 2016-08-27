You are here

Home » Business » Tunisia PM warns of economic austerity, job cuts

Tunisia PM warns of economic austerity, job cuts

By Reuters - Aug 27,2016 - Last updated at Aug 27,2016

TUNIS — If Tunisia does not overcome its economic difficulties, an austerity programme will be inevitable next year with thousands of public sector job cuts and new taxes, prime minister-designate Youssef Chahed told parliament on Friday.

Chahed has promised his new government will take tough decisions to help growth in the economy and create jobs with the North African country under pressure from international lenders to push through economic reforms and trim public spending.

Lawmakers were meeting on Friday to vote whether to approve Chahed's new government — a broad coalition of secular, Islamist and leftist parties, independents and trade union allies which he believes can deliver on economic reforms.

"If the situation continues like this then in 2017, we will need a policy of austerity, and dismiss thousands of public sector employees and impose new taxes," Chahed told lawmakers before the vote.

Chahed, an ally of President Beji Caid Essebsi, promised a tough line on the economy. But critics question whether he has the political clout to overcome the labour union opposition and party infighting that have dogged past governments.

He said growth this year would not surpass 1.5 per cent, below the official target of 2.5 per cent for the year.

 

Tunisia is struggling with lower tourism revenues after two militant attacks on foreign tourists last year hit what is one of its key industries. Strikes and protests for jobs have also hurt state phosphate production, another key revenue earner for the state.

up
1 user has voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
9 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

 

Opinion

Editorial
Burkini in peace, for now

Saturday 27 August 2016

Are things slowly taking shape in Syria?

Aug 27, 2016

A good economy for China

Aug 27, 2016

Is Trump changed?

Aug 27, 2016

What role for global governance?

Aug 27, 2016

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.