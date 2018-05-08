Two Jordanians receive Order of the Crown from the King of Belgium

By JT - May 08,2018 - Last updated at May 08,2018

AMMAN — Upon an official visit by the Belgian and Luxembourg Trade Mission, the Belgian embassy on Tuesday awarded the Order of the Crown from King Philippe of Belgium to two Jordanian business owners.

These were Shukri Salfiti, CEO of Baker’s Choice, and Shermeen Dajani, founder and CEO of PanMed Energy. This was in recognition of their distinguished efforts in generating business between Jordan and Belgium, according to an embassy statement.

Belgian Ambassador Hendrik Van de Velde hosted a reception on Tuesday in honour of the two Jordanian business owners. “This prestigious decoration is a token of appreciation to foreign nationals by His Majesty King Phillipe of Belgium,” the ambassador said in a speech welcoming the guests.

The event was also intended to further connect companies from Jordan with counterparts in Belgium and Luxembourg.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah, in addition to other officials and business representatives from Jordan, Belgium and Luxembourg were present at the event. In 2017, Belgium was Jordan’s first and largest export market in Europe, according to the statement.