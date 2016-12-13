You are here

World Bank Group supports Jordan’s investment efforts

By JT - Dec 13,2016

AMMAN — The World Bank Group, through its Trade and Competitiveness Global  Practice, has supported the Jordan Investment Commission (JIC) in launching its e-investment portal and incentives inventory, according to a recent JIC statement.

The e-investment portal will help the JIC improve its services and interactions with the private sector, with a focus on attracting investment, increasing transparency and improving business regulations, JIC said.

It will facilitate investors’ access to information about private investment opportunities in Jordan and the services offered by JIC, including the Investment Single Window, which serves as a one stop shop for business registration. It will also include an inventory of investment incentives that will help JIC enhance transparency  about the tax, customs and financial incentives offered by different government agencies in Jordan, it added. 

