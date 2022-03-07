Audi A6 40 TFSI: Efficient executive

Audi’s economy-minded petrol version of its prestigious executive saloon segment, it is testament to how things have changed that the A6 40 TFSI’s output is only just shy of the highest performing incarnations of its early 1990s Audi 100/200 predecessor.

More aggressively stylised than Audis of yesteryear but conservative by current design directions, it is, however, also unsurprising that the contemporary entry-level A6 is far more advanced and better equipped than the very first Audi V8 full luxury model of that era.

Defined and dramatic

The more traditional and upright of Audi’s executive class offerings, the A6 may not have quite the dramatic presence or rakishly swooping fastback style of its’ otherwise near identical A7 “four-door coupe” sister model, but is the more practical, spacious and focused choice.

Without the pretence of being saloon and coupe wrapped into one, the A6 offers a sense of clarity and purpose that ultimately eludes trendier executive segment vehicles, whether the low-slung A7 or its high-riding Audi Q5 crossover relation.

Launched in 2018, the latest A6 incarnation is sportier and more sculpted in design, with more defined surfacing, sharper crease lines, in-built boot-lid spoiler and subtly muscular wheel-arches. Its slim, browed headlights are, meanwhile, horizontally bisected by an LED strip and flank a bigger, more dramatic and vast low-slung hexagonal grille. With a flowing roofline and more coupe-like profile, the A6 nevertheless remains a distinctly three-box saloon, with the entailing space and visibility benefits, and sensibly dignified and elegantly classic demeanour.

Efficient engineering

Powered by an innovative adapted Miller-cycle version of Audi’s turbocharged direct injection 4-cylinder engine family, the A6 40 TFSI is set up for performance and much enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced emissions when driven at partial load, as c most cars are most often driven.

With intake valves closing earlier than usual, and with shorter compression and longer expansion phases, the 40 TFSI’s compression phase is similar to a smaller engine, but offers the advantage of a larger engine’s expansion phase.

Also featuring specially adapted combustion chambers, intake ducts, piston recesses, and increased fuel injection pressure, the 40 TFSI’s valve-lift system also operates to ensure responsive power and torque delivery. Clever and effective, the 40 TFSI’s revised combustion is combined with an electric waste-gate and an exhaust manifold integrated in the cylinder head for optimised thermal management. Driving the front wheels, the 40 TFSI’s engine is mated to a slick and responsive seven-speed dual clutch gearbox with reduced weight and friction.

Composed and confident

Developing 187BHP over 4200-6000rpm and 236lb/ft throughout 1450-4200rpm, the A6 40 TFSI is responsive and consistently confident, with little turbo lag and a generous mid-range torque band providing on the move versatility, and underwriting power build up. Accelerating through 0-100km/h in 8.1-seconds and capable of 233km/h, the 40 TFSI is smooth and refined, and reasonably brisk, while a broad range of gear ratios well-exploiting output for performance and efficiency. Automatic coasting, low aerodynamic drag and its stop/go system meanwhile also enhance fuel efficiency.

Front-driven with low-mounted in-line engine positioned just ahead of equal length drive shafts, the A6 develops superb traction and mechanically well-suppresses torque-steer. If somewhat nose heavy with such architectural layout, the modern A6 well disguises its front-biased weighting, while sophisticated five-link suspension helps it feel considerably more agile and balanced than predecessors. Capable in front-drive specification, the A6 is, however, best when fitted with Audi’s iconic high traction Quattro four-wheel-drive system, while optional four-wheel-steering significantly enhances agility, manoeuvrability and stability.

Classy and comfortable

Tidy and responsive turning into corners the A6 grips well and is composed through fast sweeping corners. Pushed against its dynamic limits, the A6’s electronic stability controls meanwhile suppress its instinct for gradual under-steer. Settled in vertical movement, the A6 is smooth driving and refined at speed or in town, with its suspension finding a happy medium between firm and forgiving. Comfortable over most bumps and imperfections, ride quality can be slightly stiff over sudden sharp low speed bumps, when fitted with low profile tyres.

More spacious than its predecessor, the A6’s conservatively classy cabin incorporates quality materials and textures, and is best in darker tones. Meanwhile, it is airier and with better visibility and headroom than the hunkered down A7. Comfortably accommodating taller passengers in front and well in the rear, its driving position is alert, well adjustable and comfortably supportive. Good visibility meanwhile encourages driving confidence. Extensive standard and optional safety, driver assistance, infotainment and convenience features include twin infotainment screens and configurable Virtual Cockpit instrument panel.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 2-litre, turbocharged, in-line 4-cylinders

Bore x stroke: 82.5 x 92.8mm

Compression ratio: 11.7:1

Valve-train: 16-valve, DOHC, direct injection

Gearbox: 7-speed dual clutch automated, front-wheel-drive

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 187.4 (190) [140] @4200-6000rpm

Specific power: 94.4BHP/litre

Power-to-weight: 111.5BHP/tonne (estimate)

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 236 (320) @1450-4200rpm

Specific torque: 161.3Nm/litre

Torque-to-weight: 190.5Nm/tonne (estimate)

0-100km/h: 8.1-seconds

Top speed: 233km/h

Fuel capacity: 73-litres

Length: 4,939mm

Width: 1,886mm

Height: 1,457mm

Wheelbase: 2,924mm

Overhang, F/R: 920/1,095mm

Headroom, F/R: 1,054/973mm

Shoulder room, F/R: 1,467/1,436mm

Elbow room, F/R: 1,527/1,501mm

Luggage volume: 530-litres

Unladen weight: approximately 1,680kg (estimate)

Steering: Electric-assisted rack & pinion

Turning circle: 11.1-metres

Suspension: Five-link

Brakes: Ventilated discs

Tyres: 245/45R19