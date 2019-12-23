Fiat Abarth 595C Turismo (manual): Tasty little tourer

Harking back to Fiat’s most iconic and tiny post-war people’s car, the modern retro-inspired 500 was launched at the height of the retro movement in automotive design back in 2007. Italy’s riposte to the modern Mini and Volkswagen Beetle, the 500 has become Fiat’s mainstay model, inspiring a range of spin-offs and performance versions, courtesy of Fiat’s Abarth performance subsidiary.

Introduced under the Abarth brand since 2012, hot 500-based models, include the 595C Turismo convertible hot hatch, which sits just below the range-toping 695 versions, and also include more track-focused variations.

Feisty and fun

With retro-cool looks, compact size, two-tone paint, ragtop roof, sprightly performance and perky handling the Abarth 595C Turismo’s middle name may as well be “fun”. The open-roof version of the second most powerful derivative of Fiat’s 500 line, the 595C Turismo has had quite a few colourful 500 range sister models over the years, including cheeky and quick Ferrari and Maserati tributes, and racier 177BHP Abarth 695 versions. A host of special editions for the garden variety Fiat 500 have also included, but aren’t limited to, Comics, Vintage, GQ, Jeans, Gucci and even Barbie themes.

The more road and touring oriented Abarth 595 version, the feisty and fun 595C Turismo’s rounded retro-chic proportions and design contrast with an assertively sporty front bumper with big intake, front and rear side vents, defined side skirts, dual exhausts, top spoiler and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Badged Abarth rather than Fiat, the brand’s distinctive scorpion features front, rear and by the door handles to underline its sporty character, while contrasting two-tone paint is playfully elegant. With a space-saving peel-back fabric roof centre, the 595C offers airy open-top driving, but with roof-like security and stiffness.

Petite and prodigious

Mildly updated in 2016 with slightly more aggressive styling and a modest 5BHP power increase the 595C Turismo packs a petite but prodigious turbocharged 1.4-litre 4-cylinder engine putting out 158BHP at 5,500rpm. Weighing in at 1075kg the relatively lightweight 595C Turismo is brisk and lively for fun driving and to safely move out of harm’s way or join fast highways, but is not overwhelmingly fast.

Developing 170lb/ft torque at 3,000rpm, the 595C Turismo doesn’t always need to be cranked to its’ redline but is flexible and eagerly responsive in daily drive mid-range engine speeds.

Quick on its feet and capable of accelerating from standstill to 100km/h in 7.3-seconds and onto a 218km/h top speed, the frugal Fiat also returns now improved 6l/100kmfuel combined cycle fuel consumption.

Meanwhile, the 595C’s 5-speed manual gear lever is set high and near the steering for quick shifts and minimal distraction. Positioned conveniently, the gear lever has a soft and damped rather than clicky mechanical action, while its clutch pedal is light. Expectedly manoeuvrable, the tiny 595C Turismo is, however, more stable and settled through fast sweeping bends and in a straight line than anticipated.

Zippy and zesty

A zesty hot version of Fiat’s much-loved city runaround, the 595C Turismo is easy to manoeuvre and with a chunky, sporty flat-bottom steering that falls nicely to hand, it is ideal for both busy city streets and narrow country lanes. Easy to park with its small size, decent visibility, quick steering and tight turning circle, the Turismo is at its best zipping through tight corners.

Its ride is firm and slightly bouncy over imperfections, but has enough forgiveness to keep it from being a chore. Meanwhile, its ventilated front and solid rear disc brakes provide reassuring stopping ability.

Darty, responsive and agile handling the 595C Turismo turns on the proverbial coin, whether on city or country roads, or on track. Turning in tidily with quick steering and tight turning circle, the 595C Turismo contains body lean well, but with tall, narrow and upright design and seating, one, however, perceives it more noticeably. Perched on high-set seats and with excellent visibility, one feels in command and can place the 595C Turismo easily on road. The downside of the high position is a greater perception of lean than there actually is through tight hard corners.

Small and stylish

Agile, responsive and brisk, the 595C Turismo is a car that helps avoid dangerous and awkward situations on the road from, while with its’ framed roofline and peel-back fabric convertible design leaves one feeling less exposed compared to a traditional full convertible design.

While its nimble agility counts in its favour as means of avoidance in terms of safety, the 595C Turismo’s safety equipment meanwhile includes airbags, stability control, all-round ventilated ABS disc brakes and more. Inside, the 595C Turismo is busy but stylish and user-friendly with comfortable supportive front seats and adjustable steering height.

Easily accessible through big wide doors, the tall and narrow 595C Tursimo provides good headroom, while shoulder width is adequate, if not generous. Rear seat size and 185-litre luggage volume is accommodating for such a small open-top four-seater, while. Featuring leather seats and steering wheel and body coloured dashboard trim, the 595C Turismo also comes with tinted rear windows and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Standard equipment also includes 5-inch infotainment screen, steering wheel controls, adjustable rear head rests, climate control and two-mode electric steering system with a ”sport” setting.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 1.4-litre, 16-valve, turbocharged transverse 4-cylinders

Bore x stroke: 72 x 84mm

Compression ratio: 9:1

Gearbox: 5-speed manual, front-wheel-drive

Gear ratios: 1st 3.909; 2nd 2.238; 3rd 1.52; 4th 1.156; 5th 0.872; R 3.909

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 162 (165) [121] @ 5,500rpm

Specific power: 118.4BHP/litre

Power -to-weight ratio: 150.7BHP/tonne

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 170 (230) @ 3,000rpm

Specific torque: 168.1Nm/litre

Torque-to-weight ratio: 214Nm/tonne

0-100 km/h: 7.3-seconds

Top speed: 218km/h

Fuel economy, urban/extra-urban/combined:

7.9/4.9/6-litres/100km

CO2 emissions, combined: 139g/km

Fuel capacity: 35-litres

Length: 3,660mm

Width: 1,627mm

Height: 1,485mm

Wheelbase: 2,300mm

Track, F/R: 1,415/1,408mm

Overhang, F/R: 770/590mm

Boot capacity: 185-litres

Weight: 1,075kg

Suspension, F/R: MacPherson struts/torsion beam, anti-roll bars

Steering: Electric assistance, rack & pinion

Brakes: Drilled, ventilated discs, 284 x 22mm/discs, 240 x 11mm

Tyres: 205/40R17

width