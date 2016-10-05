Omar Najjar — open to interpretation

AMMAN — “Thirty-Six Interpretations” — the current exhibition which opened at Wadi Finan Art Gallery hosting Jordanian artist Omar Najjar’s first solo exhibition in the Kingdom — runs through October 17.

Najjar’s latest exhibition is named so since each painting was “treated as an individual work, hence the 36 interpretations in the gallery” whereby the artist’s works mark a new milestone in his career.

His latest exhibit portrays scenes from nature, including “Sunflowers”, “The Beautiful Sea”, “Wet Clothing” as well as the “Wedding Audience”. Najjar’s paintings this time employ a wide variety of delightfully warm colours: strong shades of red, orange, and yellow all mix powerfully to denote a sense of warmth in early Fall. There is no underlying theme. Each painting is different. “I never try to impose any theme. They are personal views of life and vignettes that intrigue me,” Najjar explains, noting that each scene and each experience in life is different. “The way I personally experience each scene gives it a different result.”

In an interview with The Jordan Times, Najjar talks of his evolving work and emphasises that this latest exhibition could be his new self.

“Each painting is new. I do not try to force a certain style. I explain the scenes I envision. We all experience the same things in a different way, so I try to express how scenes speak to me. I try to isolate each painting and treat it separately,” he said.

“Each time it takes different ways to reflect the core or essence, in terms of colours, shapes, proportion, scaling, mixing, pallet, texture… in other words, I harness whatever skills and emotional energies it takes to reach something we can all relate to.”

The artist says his art employs an expressionist method while trying to reach an objective result.

“I try to find things of interest that we can all relate to in terms of subjects. Things we experience. I try to find meaning to experiences people live, and I feel people need to feel and understand my work,” Najjar said.

“You will end up with a different result each time: when each painting is treated individually, each has its own soul, and you justify your brushstrokes in following the meaning. The end result is open; it is brought on by the subject matter itself,” he added.

Born in Nablus in 1992, Najjar graduated from Jordan University’s Fine Arts Department. He has been developing his approach for the past few years and specialises in oil painting. He participated in several exhibitions locally and abroad, including Qatar, Lebanon and the UAE. Last year, together with his sister Marwa, they held their first exhibition together under the name “Najjars”.

He explains that what pleased him most about last year’s nearly sold out exhibition was that everyone expressed the same warm feelings. “It gave me pleasure that everyone understood me and the meaning of my artworks. I never impose objectivity on people because my paintings are alive and have lives of their own. Therefore, they will touch each person at a different level in a different way.”

“Contemporary Expressionism” is the term often used to describe the work of Najjar. Broad brushstrokes hint at a story without giving the details fully. “I do not like to put a label on paintings nor the idea of imposing a technique. I always wondered how one can paint different experiences in the same technique!”

He continues, “I do not reach an objective result. I try to be objective in my subjectivity. It’s always a personal view in trying to reach an objective result. You can never reach an ultimate truth or explanation of a scene, but we try to get closer to it.”

Najjar stressed again that there is no one definition of anything. “I do not agree with trying to give meaning from one aspect only through theme or technique. The end result should not be pre- determined.”

Hence, art enthusiasts have the chance to reflect upon common experiences through his work in “Thirty-Six Interpretations” which continues until October 17 and perhaps add 37 or more interpretations of their own!