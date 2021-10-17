Strengthening logic and reasoning skills in kids

By Dina Halaseh

Educational Psychologist

With back-to-school season upon us, parents prepare for the school year: They buy new bags and uniforms, making sure their children are academically prepared. This year, consider helping your children plan, organise and manage their time effectively.

Children who can manage their homework, plan for their assessments, finish all assignments on time, prepare for the next day and who work things out throughout the school year, are more resilient and successful. They put effort into achieving their goals and how they need to adjust, change and adapt along the way.

The science of time management

Logic and reasoning refer to one’s ability to plan, organise and solve problems. With time management, we have so many tasks to finish in a short time. We spend time trying to organise all these tasks into different time slots according to their importance, due date, the effort needed to finish them and their degree of urgency. Logic and reasoning are also required to figure out how to use our resources and time to reach our goals. In doing so, we realise the ultimate goal, provide the needed resources to achieve it, prioritise it over other plans or activities and adapt to any sudden changes or adjustments.

That kind of understanding and the effort that goes into planning are not easy. Yet reflecting on how we do things and what we can do to improve, helps children do the things they dislike, knowing full well that those things will help them improve. You can help your children realise that the time spent doing their homework or studying is getting them somewhere even if they can’t see it now.

The link to problem solving

The stronger your child’s logical thinking skills are, the easier it will be to come up with beneficial solutions. Problem solving doesn’t just happen at school; it also affects a child’s ability to navigate through personal and social problems. Whenever children encounter a problem at school or in life, they usually analyse the situation and data provided to help find a solution that results in a positive outcome.

Many children struggling with logic and reasoning find it hard to stand up for themselves or are overly dramatic in dealing with the issue. Many students try to shy away from the problem they face at school to only be very frustrated and angry at home or with other siblings, reacting strongly and not appropriately to the situation itself. This has many consequences in their daily lives and not just at school. So, logic and reasoning are essential for us to help cultivate, for ourselves and for our children.

Developing the skills

Share with your child your thinking process as you make conclusions and come up with solutions in your day-to-day life. Playing games, such as chess and Tic-Tac-Toe, are great ways to raise your child’s level of logic and reasoning.

Using patterns and visual teasers is another way to help children analyse what they’re seeing and figuring out the next solution or the answer to the pattern.

Finally, don’t forget that proper brain training can help rewire the brain to enable any person to gain an edge and increase logic and reasoning skills.

Reprinted with permission from Family Flavours magazine