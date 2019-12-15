‘102 swine flu cases, 2 deaths, reported across the Kingdom’

AMMAN — The number of swine flue (H1N1) cases in the Kingdom has reached 102, resulting in two fatalities, Assistant Secretary General of the Ministry of Health Adnan Ishaq told The Jordan Times on Sunday.

The flu is seasonal, most frequently occurring between November until March, Ishaq said, noting cases have been reported from around the Kingdom, which is normal, stressing that this is “no cause for alarm”.

He said that weather conditions throughout the winter play a “significant role” in spreading H1N1, noting that rain deters the spread of swine flu, whereas dry and cold weather conditions allow swine flu to spread, increasing the possibility of infection.

Each year, the ministry issues circulars to all public and private hospitals to take necessary preventive measures to decrease the likelihood of the flu spreading among patients, Ishaq said.

Jordan, he noted, announces the number of cases regularly, alerting the public to take precautions against the flu.

Ishaq added that the annual flu vaccine, administered before winter begins at clinics and pharmacies, helps in combating H1N1, as it does not prevent a person from being affected, but makes the symptoms “much less severe” than they normally would be.