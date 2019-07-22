‘Jordan-UN cooperation vital for mitigating regional crises’

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés on Sunday held talks affirming the efficiency of cooperation between the Kingdom and the UN, and its role in mitigating regional crises and achieving security and stability.

Safadi and Espinosa highlighted continued efforts to broaden the partnership between Jordan and the EU, enhance coordination towards implementing developmental and humanitarian agendas in addition to activating the UN’s role in peace-keeping and counterterrorism operations, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Talks addressed regional developments and efforts to resolve regional crises and mitigate their consequences, with Safadi and Espinosa focusing on the stagnation that befell peace efforts tackling the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

During the meeting the two officials also discussed the challenge of securing support to UNRWA.

Other regional issues discussed included the Syrian refugee crisis, the status quo in Yemen and Libya and counterterrorism efforts.

For his part, Safadi shed light on the UN’s significant role and the necessity of the global activation of multilateral diplomatic efforts.

“Empowering the UN and its institutions will enhance the international community’s ability to overcome political, security and development challenges,” Safadi said.

The minister briefed Espinosa on His Majesty King Abdullah’s intensive efforts to achieve comprehensive peace in a way that guarantees the rights of the region’s people, sustains security and stability and establishes institutional frameworks for combating terrorism, referring to the role of the Aqaba meetings in this regard.

In a joint press statement following the talks, Safadi pointed to the importance of Jordan’s efforts to empower youth, which manifested in UN Security Council Resolution 2250 on youth, peace and security, during a session chaired by HRH Crown Prince Hussein.

He underscored that regional peace cannot be achieved unless the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is resolved on the basis of a two-state solution, which ensures the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, along the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legislation and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The minister warned of the consequences of the occupation’s unilateral measures which hinder the achievement of regional peace.

During his meeting with Espinosa, Safadi stressed the need for the international community to play its role in halting the expansions of illegal settlements and attempts to tamper with Jerusalem’s Arab and Muslim identity in breach of UN resolutions and international law.

Safadi underlined the importance of sustaining support to UNRWA so that it can continue playing its UN-mandated role towards the refugees, noting the importance of renewing the agency’s mandate, the fate of which will be decided at the UNGA over the coming months.

The minister thanked Espinosa for her support to UNRWA and said the Kingdom looks forward to her participation in a conference to support the agency, set to be held by Jordan in cooperation with Sweden, among other partners, on the sidelines of the UNGA’s sessions in September.

The top diplomat reiterated the vitality of the role the international community must play towards Syrian refugees and the countries that host them.

He noted that Jordan is facing “exceptional challenges” in view of difficult regional circumstances and reiterated the importance of international support in the matter.

For her part, Espinosa said her visit is a “message of gratitude” to the Kingdom for its role in enhancing peace and dialogue, adding that Jordan has set a benchmark in humanitarian support to refugees.

She added that another reason for her visit was to explore ways to increase international cooperation in hosting refugees, noting that her Tuesday visit to the Zaatari Syrian refugee camp will give her the chance to remind the international community of its responsibilities towards Jordan.