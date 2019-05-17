‘Normal summer weather expected Saturday ‘

By JT - May 17,2019 - Last updated at May 17,2019

AMMAN — Relatively hot weather is forecast on Friday in the mountains and plains and is expected to prevail in the other parts of the country, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said on Thursday.

High-altitude clouds are also expected in the Kingdom’s south-western parts with moderate to brisk south-westerly and north-westerly winds, raising dust in Badia areas, the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

However, a tangible drop in temperatures is expected on Saturday to around their annual average.

Pleasant weather will prevail in the mountains and plains, the JMD forecast.

Meanwhile, relatively hot weather conditions will prevail across the other parts of the country, with moderate north-westerly winds.

Temperatures on Saturday are forecast to range between a high of 34ºC and a low of 19ºC in Amman and a high of 40ºC and low of 23ºC in Aqaba.