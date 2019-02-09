‘UNHCR continuing to work to increase number of people aided by NAF’

AMMAN — The UNHCR said in a statement sent to The Jordan Times on Saturday it was continuing to work with Jordan as part of a National Aid Fund (NAF) expansion project.

The expansion aims to “dramatically” increase the number of households supported through a cash transfer programme by 2021, according to the statement.

The UNHCR will provide the NAF with equipment, including 300 tablets and printers worth JD200,000, meant to support the NAF’s field staff in registering more vulnerable Jordanians.

Through support from the Dutch government, the UNHCR will also fund a technical consultant to assist the NAF in moving towards a robust and comprehensive system, according to the statement.

The UNHCR added that Jordan’s generosity in hosting large numbers of refugees continues to impact infrastructure throughout the country. Therefore, the organisation added, it is committed to continuing to support Jordan to strengthen services for all vulnerable populations in the Kingdom.

The UNHCR assists some 32,500 vulnerable refugee families on a monthly basis with its cash-assistance programme is working closely with technical experts at the NAF to build their expertise and capacity, the statement concluded.