‘White Friday’ deals beckon eager consumers

In this undated photo, shoppers are seen in Amman’s downtown. “White Friday” starts on Wednesday and will last for four days (JT file photo)

AMMAN—Jordan's businesses are utilising the full potential of “White Friday” deals in their marketing strategies and tactics to attract buyers.

“White Friday” starts on Wednesday and will last for four days. Arab countries prefer to describe the last Friday in November as “White Friday”, as opposed to “Black Friday”.

“Due to the current economic situation following the pandemic, White Friday deals and discounts are being offered over a longer period of time,” Shareef Qafisha, an apparel business owner, told The Jordan Times on Tuesday.

Many traders have started their sales earlier in order to increase their profit, according to Qafisha. Some businesses have discounts of around 25 per cent, while other stores and shopping centres are combining their “White Friday” deals with free gifts or deliveries, he said.

“I have stepped up my online presence lately, and I hope it will bring good results,” Qafisha said, adding that his shop will offer discounts of up to 50 per cent.

According to Halah Abdulla, owner of a clothing shop in Amman, businesses across Jordan are slashing their prices on almost all items.

“I started running my promotional campaign in the first week of November," he said.

Nada Omar, a Jordanian Instagram user said that; “Instagram is full of sponsored White Friday advertisements and promotional posts."

Meanwhile, Baraa Awad, a Jordanian digital marketer, told The Jordan Times that businesses are getting creative with choosing alternative names for “White Friday”.

Many businesses in the Kingdom call it "Super Friday" or choose a name that reflects their logo or identity, according to Awad.

“There is a spike in online White Friday traffic, everyone is doing White Friday, which results in a fierce competition,” she said.

Many businesses, especially after the pandemic, have started offering online exclusive sales during “White Friday”, she added.