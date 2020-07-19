1 death, 5 virus cases recorded Saturday

AMMAN — Jordan on Saturday recorded one death related to the coronavirus and five new cases, all from abroad, increasing the caseload to 1,214, according to the government.

The deceased, identified as a 70-year-old woman, suffered several chronic diseases and was undergoing treatment at Prince Hamzah Hospital in Amman. This takes the country’s coronavirus death toll to 11, the government said in a statement.

The new cases included five Jordanians who returned to the Kingdom from abroad — three from Saudi Arabia, one from Iraq and one from the US — and have been in quarantine at designated hotels, the government statement said.

Also on Saturday, one recovered patient left Queen Alia Military Hospital, according to the statement.

A total of 7,155 virus tests were conducted on Saturday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the beginning of the crisis to 507,217, the statement said.

On Friday, three COVID-19 infections were recorded, according to a statement issued by the government and the Ministry of Health.

The cases included Jordanians returning from abroad — one from Saudi Arabia, one from the UAE, and the other from USA — who have been in quarantine at designated hotel.

The Ministry of Health has renewed its call on citizens to abide by precautionary measures, mainly wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing, as well as using the “Aman” (Safety) application, which alerts users if they come into contact with a person infected with the virus.

The ministry also highlighted the “Sahtak” (your health) application for smartphones, which provides users with the latest information and news related to the COVID-19 disease, in addition to guidelines and warnings pertaining to the Kingdom’s epidemiological status.