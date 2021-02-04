10 COVID deaths, 1,280 infections recorded on Wednesday

AMMAN — Ten COVID-19 deaths and 1,280 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Wednesday, increasing the caseload to 330,474, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 4,344, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The cases comprised 795 infections in Amman, 155 in Irbid, including 25 in Ramtha District, 42 in Mafraq, 45 in Zarqa, 116 in Balqa, 22 in Madaba, 26 in Karak, 24 in Ajloun, 15 in Aqaba, 26 in Jerash, 13 cases in Tafileh and one case in Maan.

The statement added that there are currently 8,912 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 69 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Wednesday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 409, the statement said, adding that 54 recovered patients left hospitals.

The statement revealed that the number of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in hospitals on Tuesday totalled 361, registering an occupancy rate of 9 per cent, while a total of 109 ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, at a rate of 12 per cent.

A total of 52 ventilators were used for treating COVID-19 patients, at an occupancy rate of 6 per cent.

The statement added that 776 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 317,218.

A total of 22,315 virus tests were also conducted on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 3,936,085, with the share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, standing at 5.74 per cent, the statement added.

The Ministry of Health has renewed its call on the public to abide by defence orders, as well as to adhere to precautionary measures, mainly wearing face masks and avoiding holding gatherings that exceed 20 people, according to the statement.

The ministry also called on the public to follow its awareness campaigns and register for receiving the vaccine.